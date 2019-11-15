SBW ruled out of NRL qualifying finals

The Roosters has suffered an injury blow with dual international Sonny Bill Williams being ruled out of their blockbuster clash against Panthers tonight.

The star forward has been ruled out due to a neck injury, with Nat Butcher coming in to replace him on the bench.

Lachlan Lam is likely to spend some time at hooker as he and Freddy Lussick shoulder the job of replacing Jake Friend (concussion).

Meanwhile, the first qualifying finals match kicks off tonight with the Panthers taking on the Roosters at 9.50pm.

Tomorrow, the Raiders face the Sharks at 7.40pm followed by the Storm meeting the Eels at 9.50pm.

On Sunday, the Rabbitohs tackles the Knights at 5.05pm.

You can watch all the action live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.