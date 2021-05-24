Savea's late try give Canes the win

Captain courageous Ardie Savea scored the winner for the Hurricanes in their 33-32 victory over Blues in the Super Rugby Pacific competition last night.

The Blues came out firing early and looked in control for most of the match.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck looked at home in the midfield for his first professional game of rugby and Caleb Clarke was strong in his return to fifteens.

After trailing the Blues 32-14 with 10 minutes to go, the Hurricanes made a comeback thanks to the injection of Ruben Love and Peter Umaga-Jensen.

An incredible try from Savea in the 80th minute clinched the victory for the Canes.