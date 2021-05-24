Savea stocks up on mouthguards

All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea has stocked up on mouthguards for the rest of the season.

This is after copping a mouthful from his family for not wearing one against the Flying Fijians on the second Test on the weekend.

Savea was photographed in Saturday’s 60-13 win over Fiji not wearing a mouthguard after scoring a try in the first half.

He shared on social media that his mum and wife clipped his ears straight after the game for not wearing a mouthguard.

Speaking to TVNZ, Savea says he lost his fitted mouthguard and couldn’t find it on game day.

He adds that he has ordered 10 so he will now have plenty of backups to keep New Zealand Rugby and journalists off his back.