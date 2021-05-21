Savea is Hurricanes top try

Julian Savea became the Hurricanes all-time top try-scorer last night in a sizzling 35-13 win over the Rebels.

Savea surged to the top after scoring two in a five-try bonus-point win over Melbourne at Sky Stadium.

Savea’s fourth try in two weeks of Super Rugby Trans-Tasman moved him to 57 for his career passing Christian Cullen and TJ Perenara’s mark of 56.

Billy Proctor, Wes Goosen and Asafo Aumua also crossed over the try line with Jodie Barrett securing four conversions and Orbyn Leger putting two points under his name.

In another Super Rugby match last night, the Highlanders defeated Western Force 25-15.

Three matches will be played today starting with the Blues facing the Waratahs at 4.35pm, the Chiefs takes on Brumbies at 7.05pm and the Crusaders meet the Reds at 9.45pm.