Rugby

Savea grateful to be back in All Blacks

TVNZ
July 15, 2021 4:26 pm
Ardie Savea. [Source: TVNZ]

After a frustrating season derailed by a knee injury, Ardie Savea says seeing his name in an All Blacks line-up means a little bit more than usual this week.

Savea said his niggly knee injury this season has taught him to appreciate the little things.

Savea missed most of the Super Rugby action this year after hurting his left knee.

Article continues after advertisement

While out, Savea admitted he was impatient to return but managed to find some positives.

The injury saw Savea miss the first two All Blacks Tests this year against Tonga and Fiji but with the knee “hopefully” back to full strength, he’s been handed the No.7 jersey for this week’s Test in Hamilton.

Savea, a longtime advocate for Pacific rugby, said it was great to see the likes of Samoa, Tonga and this week’s opponent Fiji all getting Tests in July.

Along with the on-field experience the Pacific nations gain, Savea said there’s also off-field experiences his teammates get to embrace as well – including swapping jerseys and sharing a bit of kava.

Fiji plays the All Blacks at 7.05pm on Saturday.

