Savea dedicates win to Vidiri and Tuigamala

Tributes are still flowing in for the late former Fiji 7s, Flying Fijians and All Blacks winger Joeli Vidiri.

All Blacks loose forward and Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea dedicated his performance against the Blues on the weekend, which included the game-winning try at the final hooter to late Vidiri and Va’aiga Tuigamala.

Savea sent his love and condolences to both families and the rugby community.

Speaking to One News, the duo were both legends of the game.

The rugby community was hit hard last week after Tuigamala and Vidiri both died on Friday after a lifetime of being icons for the game and the Pacific.

Meanwhile, Super Rugby Pacific round three continues this week with our Swire Shipping Fijian Drua hosting Melbourne Rebels at Suncorp Stadium on Friday at 8:45pm.

You can watch the match LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Also on Friday, Moana Pasifika faces the Crusaders at 6:05pm and Force takes on Reds at 11pm.

Three games will be played on Saturday starting with the Blues and Chiefs at 3:35pm followed by the Hurricanes and Highlanders at 6:05pm before Brumbies face Waratahs at 8:45pm.