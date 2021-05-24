Savea breaches collective agreement

All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea is under the spotlight again for not wearing a mouth guard which means he failed to comply with New Zealand Rugby Players Association collective agreement.

This is the third time it has happened in Savea’s professional career.

Savea played much of the Test match against the Flying Fijians on the weekend without a mouthguard.

The flanker’s performance in his return to action against Fiji was commendable, scoring a try and topping the Kiwi’s tackle figures.

Mouthguards aren’t a mandatory piece of equipment according to World Rugby’s laws, but they are required to be worn under the NZRPA collective agreement.

[Source: Rugby Pass]