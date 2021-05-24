Home

Savea breaches collective agreement

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 19, 2021 4:45 pm
All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea [left] with Flying Fijians halfback Frank Lomani after their second Test [Source: All Blacks]

All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea is under the spotlight again for not wearing a mouth guard which means he failed to comply with New Zealand Rugby Players Association collective agreement.

This is the third time it has happened in Savea’s professional career.

Savea played much of the Test match against the Flying Fijians on the weekend without a mouthguard.

Article continues after advertisement

The flanker’s performance in his return to action against Fiji was commendable, scoring a try and topping the Kiwi’s tackle figures.

Mouthguards aren’t a mandatory piece of equipment according to World Rugby’s laws, but they are required to be worn under the NZRPA collective agreement.

[Source: Rugby Pass]

