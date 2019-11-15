Savea back in training with the Hurricanes

All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea is back on the roll joining the Hurricanes in training in today, back on the park after a knee injury to end 2019.

The 26-year-old was initially at risk of missing the entire 2020 Super Rugby season, having injured his knee in the Rugby World Cup semi-final loss to England.

Surgery initially had Savea slated to miss five to six months, however the All Blacks star was said to be on track for an early return.

However, COVID-19 putting a stop to rugby and sport around the globe altogether has given Savea time to appear for the Hurricanes this season, with the new Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

Savea will pushing to be in contention for the Hurricanes’ first match of Super Rugby Aotearoa, opening their campaign away to the Blues on June 14.