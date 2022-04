Sauvoli promoted to the bench with Salawa

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne has made some changes to his match day squad against the Highlanders today.

Joe Tamani will start left side flanker replacing Vilive Miramira, while Meli Derenalagi has been shifted to open side flanker.

Timoci Sauvoli comes in the bench while Meli Tuni has been rested.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Mosese Dawai has been named in the match day squad on the bench.

The Drua match is about to kickoff.