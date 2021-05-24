Sau’s fate to be known tonight

Flying Fijians winger Eroni Sau will attend an independent disciplinary hearing tonight after receiving a red card in yesterday’s match against Wales.
Sau was red-carded in the 25th minute for tackling Johnny Williams on the ground, making head contact.
He will attend the hearing through video conferencing before an independent Judicial Committee.
The Committee will be chaired by Pamela Woodman, former international coach Frank Hadden and Martyn Wood.
[Source: World Rugby]
