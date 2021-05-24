Saulo out to prove critics wrong

Flying Fijians prop Manasa Saulo promises to turn heads and prove critics wrong as he prepares to sail with the Drua in the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The 32-year-old will be coming in as one of the oldest and most experienced players in the squad.

Saulo knows that rugby is like a religion in Fiji, and he says he’ll need to earn his spot like any other player.

“It doesn’t bother me, critics will be there, people will always say something if you get selected, people will always pick on the big guy. But everything it will build you to be a stronger player. If you ready what they say on social media. Because I’ve done this all of my life and being a breadwinner for my family.”

The seasoned prop says the key to a good team is attitude both on and off the field.

“Being the oldest player in the team, with 47 test matches, I think we just need to have a better team culture off and on the field, Mostly it is off the field that matters most for this young team.”

The Naitasiri native’s contribution to rugby over the years has caught the eyes of the Drua selectors.

Ten players are still to be named for the Fijian Drua to complement the 22 that has already been announced for the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific.