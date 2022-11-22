Saulo joins French club

[Source: SA XV Charente Rugby/twitter]

Flying Fijians and Fijian Drua experienced prop Manasa Saulo has signed for French club, SA XV Charente Rugby Pro as a medical joker.

SA XV Charente is from Angoulême, currently part of Pro D2 competition in France.

Saulo played for the white jumper in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

He joined Toulon between 2015 and 2017, as well as the London Irish Club.

He was part of the Fijian Drua on their maiden voyage in the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season.