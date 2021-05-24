Saulo is newest Drua inclusion

Former Suva prop Manasa Saulo is the latest inclusion in the Fijian Drua squad for the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Saulo is among five players named today including Samuela Tawake, Kitione Salawa, Sorovakatini Tuifagalele and Joseva Tamani.

Fijian Drua Chief Executive, Brian Thorburn says Saulo comes with a wealth of experience with 47 caps to his name.

27 players have so far been named in the Drua squad with expected in the coming days.