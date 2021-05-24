Saulo embracing Drua environment

Experiencing the Super Rugby professional environment with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is a whole new dimension for veteran Manasa Saulo.

The prop says so many different factors separate the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua environment as that of the Flying Fijians.

He says the Drua is a separate entity in itself but most importantly he gets to live in this environment with players who are way younger than him.

Article continues after advertisement

Saulo says a challenge for him was trying to bridge the gap between him and the younger players.

“If I stay on my side and let them come up, they won’t because they’re Fijian boys and they have so much respect for senior players so the only thing that I would do is come to their level and be with them and know how they are getting along each day.”

The Naitasiri man is not threatened with the idea of locking heads against some of New Zealand’s best.

He says they’re preparing well and will give the Blues a good run for their money.

Fijian Drua faces Blues tomorrow at 7.05pm at AAMI Park in Melbourne, before this our Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua faces Waratahs in the Super W final at 4pm.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Sports.