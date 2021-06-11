Sau signs for Provence

Fijian winger Eroni Sau has officially signed a two-year deal with French Pro D2 club Provence Rugby.

Dubbed “The Sledgehammer”, the 31-year-old will be leaving Edinburgh at the end of the season.

Sau was part of the Fiji national 7s team from 2017 to 2018 and the Fijian Drua team.

He went on to join French club Perpignan and in 2019 joined Edinburgh.

Sau has had an impressive season with the UK-based club and is looking forward to joining Provence for the next two years.

The former Fiji 7s rep will team up with his Flying Fijians teammate Luke Tagi at Provence.

Tagi and Sau are part of Vern Cotter’s 33 member squad for the two Tests against the All Blacks next month in New Zealand.