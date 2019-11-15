Sau scores for Edinburgh, Mata rested

Former Fiji 7s star Eroni Sau was on the score sheet this morning for Edinburgh as they thrashed Southern Kings from South Africa 61-13 in their Pro14 clash.

The 2018 World Rugby 7s Rookie of the Year scored his try in the second half

The South Africans were leading 5-0 via Erich Cronje’s try when Pieter Scholtz was sent-off in the 13th minute.

Although the Kings did well to only trail 13-19 at half time, the floodgates opened in the second period as James Johnstone, Sau, Dave Cherry, Charlie Shiel and Mark Bennett all touched down, while they were also awarded a penalty try.

Viliame Mata did not feature for Edinburgh as he was rested.

Meanwhile, Flying Fijians halfback Nikola Matawalu helped Glasgow Warriors beat Benetton Treviso of Italy 38-19 in their Pro14 match this morning.

Matawalu scored one of their six tries to stay in touch of the Pro14 play-off places.

[Source: Planet Rugby]