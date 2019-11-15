SANZAAR seeks Government approval to hold entire 2020 Rugby Championship in NZ

SANZAAR have confirmed they are still hopeful of running the Rugby Championship in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

This has been revealed by SANZAAR chief executive Andy Marinos in a statement this morning

Marinos says they are now working to play the entire tournament in New Zealand.

SANZAAR is the governing body of the Rugby Championship which includes South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina.

Marinos added he hoped that details on the tournament will be announced in the near future.