SANZAAR locks in schedule for Rugby Championship

The revised schedule of the Rugby Championship has been released.

Organizer, SANZAAR has locked in the schedule, confirming the timing for the 2021 edition of the tournament.

With the remaining four rounds of the tournament set to be played in Queensland, the games will be played across double-headers in Brisbane, Gold Coast, and Townsville.

Article continues after advertisement

Australia’s clash with the Springboks is set to be played on Sunday 12 September 10:05 pm at Cbus Super Stadium in Gold Coast. The double-header will be opened by New Zealand taking on Argentina at 7:05 pm.

According to the revised fixtures, as the matches head to Suncorp, the Wallabies and Springboks open the double-header at 7:05 pm on September 18.

New Zealand’s centurion match against South Africa will be played a week later at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville, followed by Australia against Argentina.

The Championship will conclude with the two sides facing off on the Gold Coast, with the Wallabies set to play their final match on home soil in 2021 against Los Pumas at 7:05 pm.

[rugby.com.au]