SANZAAR boss confident Rugby Championship will run in 2020

TVNZ
July 7, 2020 3:52 pm

The head of southern hemisphere body SANZAAR is confident the Rugby Championship will be played this year despite borders remaining locked amid the continuing spread of the coronavirus.

Andy Marinos told New Zealand website Stuff he remains “very positive” the four-nation test tournament will possibly start in October and finish in December.

SANZAAR is considering a model which would see New Zealand or Australia hosting all of the matches in an eight-week tournament involving the All Blacks, Wallabies, South Africa’s Springboks and Argentina’s Pumas.

Marinos says the biggest elephant or anomaly in the room is what sort of restrictions that could come in adding that they will always have to be guided by governments and health authorities around that.

New Zealand and Australia are already scheduled to meet in four Bledisloe Cup tests from Oct. 10 to Nov. 8, which could become part of a wider Rugby Championship. But border restrictions make a Rugby Championship unlikely.

