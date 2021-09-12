Sanzaar apologizes to Argentina

Rugby Championship organizers and Rugby Australia have apologized to Argentina after the Pumas were left out of a team captains’ photoshoot last week.

Argentina coach Mario Ledesma said the side felt “disrespected” after photos of Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa captains were published.

In a statement, Rugby Australia and governing body Sanzaar said a “late travel change” meant Argentina Captain Julian Montoya could not attend.

Sanzaar said it was a communications breakdown and accepted responsibility.

Argentina’s final match is against Australia on Saturday at 7:05pm.

In another match, the All Blacks take on South Africa at 10:05pm.

[Source: BBC Sport]