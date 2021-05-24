Sanchez back for Pumas

Argentina’s Nicolas Sanchez has been recalled at five-eighth for the Rugby Championship Test against New Zealand today in Gold Coast.

The Pumas will be looking to repeat last year’s history-making victory over the All Blacks.

The experienced playmaker scored all of the points in Sydney last season when Argentina beat New Zealand for the first time but was dropped in favour of Domingo Miotti for the second Test against South Africa last month.

Despite being listed as suffering from an abdominal injury last week, Sanchez was included in Mario Ledesma’s starting side for the Puma’s third match of the campaign.

The change was one of seven to the side that lost the second of two consecutive matches against the world champions in Port Elizabeth.

The match will kick-off at 10pm.