Samusamuvodre's drop goal seals win for Naitasiri

Naitasiri has triumphed over Nadroga 9-6 in round four of the Skipper Cup at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

A match anticipated to be a thriller lived up to expectations as both teams fought tooth and nail until the last whistle of the match was blown.

The visitors got on the scoreboard first through the boots of Tuidraki Samusamuvodre minutes into the first half to lead 3-nil.

Article continues after advertisement

Both teams had good chances to score in the first half but handling errors caused either sides to register a five-pointer on the board.

Naitasiri led 3-nil at halftime.

A foul play by Naitasiri early in the second half saw Nadroga’s Joeli Lutumailagi chipped over a successfully penalty to equalize the score at 3-all.

The Highlanders fly-half Samusamuvodre then put Naitasiri back on a 6-3 lead after the Stallions were penalized for foul play.

But it was only minutes later that the visitors conceded a penalty seeing Lutumailagi equalized again for the hosts.

Good defense and patient play paid off for Naitasiri as Samusamuvodre’s drop goal made the difference in the last minutes of play as the side came away with the 9-6 win.

Both teams played with only 14 men on the field after Apisalome Nawaqatabu and Sevanaia Vuli were shown the red card for dangerous play.