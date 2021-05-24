Home

Rugby

Samusamuvodre, Nasoko and Taliga on injury break

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 7, 2022 4:38 pm
Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Kalione Nasoko and Kitione Taliga [Source: Fijian Drua]

Kalione Nasoko, Kitione Taliga and Tuidraki Samusamuvodre currently suffer injuries and will not feature in this weekend’s trial match.

The trial match is against the Melbourne Rebels.

Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne confirmed to FBC Sports earlier that the players suffered injuries during the trials over the weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

Kalione Nasoko suffered a knee injury last weekend and is currently seeing a specialist.

“Kali got injured on the weekend, he’s seeing a specialist, and the update at the moment is his knees don’t look too good but we’re not accurate on the information we have there.”

Tuidraki Samusamuvodre suffered a dislocated shoulder and is looking at a 6 to 8 week recovery period.

Kaliopasi Uluilakepa has recovered well and is back on the field with the rest of the Fijian Drua team.

The Fijian Drua will be facing Melbourne Rebels on Thursday as part of the pre-season preparations for the inaugural Super Rugby Pacific.

The Fijian Drua will face New South Wales Warratahs first on the 18th of February.

You can catch actions from all Fijian Drua matches live and exclusive on FBC Sports.

