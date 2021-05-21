Samusamuvodre awaits call for national duty

Fijian fly-half Tuidraki Samusamuvodre has affirmed his availability if chosen to represent Fiji in the All Blacks test in July.

Samusamuvodre was part of the Flying Fijians squad in last year’s Autumn Nations Cup and says he is interested in playing in July.

However, the 23-year-old says there hasn’t been a message from the Fiji Rugby Union on expressions of interest as of yet.

Article continues after advertisement

“I stand ready to represent Fiji, I am always available to play for my home country and I want to continue giving back although I’m all the way here playing for a new club”.

Samusamuvodre completed his quarantine last Tuesday in the United States and has met with officials from his new club New England Free Jacks.

He joins Fijians Poasa Waqanibau and Peceli Rinakama.