Rugby

Samu re-signs with Brumbies

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 25, 2022 4:12 pm
[Source: Brumbies/twitter]

Brumbies forward Pete Samu has re-signed until the end of 2023.

The 30-year-old is one of the 14 Wallabies stars that will feature for the Brumbies tomorrow against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in round two of Super Rugby Pacific.

Samu has become an integral member for both club and country, helping the Brumbies to a Super Rugby AU title in 2020.

Article continues after advertisement

This form has translated to the international level, featuring in nine Tests in 2021, including starting in their last Test against Wales in the absence of Michael Hooper.


He follows fellow Wallaby and Brumibies prop James Slipper in re-committing to club and country for another season.

The Brumbies hosts the Drua at 3:35pm tomorrow in Canberra.

You can watch the match LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel on Walesi.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders at face Crusaders at 6:05pm today and Waratahs takes on the Reds at 8:45pm.

