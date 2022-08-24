Samoa’s Rayasi to line up against some familiar faces

Manuma Samoa full-back Fritz Rayasi.

Manuma Samoa full-back Fritz Rayasi who has links to Fiji knows it won’t be any easy contest against the Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors this weekend.

The former Fiji Under-20 squad member has a clear picture of what the Fijians will be bringing.

The Matuku, Lau native says he’s looking forward to coming up against some familiar faces.

“We expect them to be pretty fast-paced, some big boys making move so we’re looking to try and disrupt that hopefully. Looking forward to playing with the warriors and I’ve trained with a few under-20s before it got cancelled for Fiji so it’s good to be playing for Samoa and representing Fiji as well”

Fiji Warriors will take on Manuma Samoa on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 3pm and you can watch it LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports.