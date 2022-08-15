Samoa works on defense and attack

Manuma Samoa will have to dig deep if they are to come back from last week’s defeat in the Fiji Invitational Series.

Samoa put on a brave performance, but the Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors were the better team, winning 60-10.

Manuma Samoa player Faletoi Peni says their emotions got the best of them.

The Manukau Rover adds they know where they went wrong, predominantly in defense and attack.

“Mainly the defence when we go back, and also the attack as well. Getting a bit deeper. A few emotions coming into this game, obviously we haven’t been together for a long time, a short span of time, two weeks.”

The Manuma Samoa will have a chance to prove themselves again on Saturday when they face Fiji Warriors at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 3pm.

You can catch the live action on FBC Sports.