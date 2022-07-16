Samoa wary of western heat

[File Photo]

The western heat is something the Manu Samoa team is wary about heading into this afternoon’s Pacific Nations Cup clash against the Vodafone Flying Fijians.

On the plus side, Samoa Head Coach Seilala Mapusua is happy that they won’t play at noon like they did the previous two weekends.

Mapusua says they’re anticipating another challenging confrontation.

“Few degrees warmer here than it is in Suva but it makes it more enjoyable to come out and train so we’re wary of the heat but hopefully by 3:30pm on Saturday the sun’s gone behind some clouds and be a little cooler.”

Fiji will play Samoa at 3.30pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The first game is currently underway, where Australia A is leading Tonga 11-8.

You can watch both games LIVE on FBC Sports channel.