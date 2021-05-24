Rugby
Samoa books 2023 RWC tickets after defeating Tonga
July 17, 2021 6:32 pm
[Source: RWC 2023/Twitter]
Manu Samoa have booked their tickets to Rugby World Cup 2023, beating Tonga 37-15 in the second leg of the Oceania qualifying playoff at a wet FMG Stadium in Waikato.
In an entertaining clash, they again proved too slick for their Pacific counterparts.
Enjoying a comfortable buffer going into the second leg, following their 42-13 win in Auckland last weekend, Samoa only had to ensure they didn’t lose by more than 30 points, to ensure their qualification.
Putting smiles on faces 😊 @France2023 | #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/knwLiwHl1N
— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) July 17, 2021
Tonga played their part, but fell short in some key areas, as they will face the Cook Islands next week and can still qualify through the Asia-Pacific route.
Leading 6-3 at halftime, the Samoans came to life after the break to pile on five tries and put themselves in the box seat for a spot in the 2023 RWC Pool D, along with England, Japan, Argentina and a qualifier from the Americas.
🇼🇸 Heading into Pool D to face:
🏴 @EnglandRugby
🇯🇵 @JRFURugby
🇦🇷 @lospumas @France2023 | #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/MoMzd0WGtY
— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) July 17, 2021
[Source: stuff.co.nz]