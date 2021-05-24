Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Police issue 20 public health infringement notices|Government develops vaccine passports|Moderna vaccines to be rolled out from Monday|Fiji hits another high with cases and six deaths|$25 million dedicated for COVID-19 response|AG to deliver National Budget at 7.30pm|Health Ministry hopes for a continued supportive budget|Single jab not enough|Authorities focus on addressing severe impacts of COVID-19|Swabbing made easier|Hospitalisation and deaths, more concerning than daily spikes|Health workers must be vaccinated|Police begin issuing fines for breaches|Compulsory vaccination for public workers is lawful: Raj|Full compliance for North isolation cases|Moderna vaccines to arrive today|Northern villages implement safety measures|Daily infections cross 1,000 threshold|More screening and swab taken since last update|Daily COVID test average increases|COVID-19 relief measures expected in budget announcement|Pandemic leads to surge in e-commerce|Huge resistance to seeking care|Temporary exemptions for COVID-19 vaccination|PM encouraged by vaccine take-up|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Samoa books 2023 RWC tickets after defeating Tonga

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
July 17, 2021 6:32 pm
[Source: RWC 2023/Twitter]

Manu Samoa have booked their tickets to Rugby World Cup 2023, beating Tonga 37-15 in the second leg of the Oceania qualifying playoff at a wet FMG Stadium in Waikato.

In an entertaining clash, they again proved too slick for their Pacific counterparts.

Enjoying a comfortable buffer going into the second leg, following their 42-13 win in Auckland last weekend, Samoa only had to ensure they didn’t lose by more than 30 points, to ensure their qualification.

Article continues after advertisement

Tonga played their part, but fell short in some key areas, as they will face the Cook Islands next week and can still qualify through the Asia-Pacific route.

Leading 6-3 at halftime, the Samoans came to life after the break to pile on five tries and put themselves in the box seat for a spot in the 2023 RWC Pool D, along with England, Japan, Argentina and a qualifier from the Americas.

[Source: stuff.co.nz]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.