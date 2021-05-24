Samoa books 2023 RWC tickets after defeating Tonga

Manu Samoa have booked their tickets to Rugby World Cup 2023, beating Tonga 37-15 in the second leg of the Oceania qualifying playoff at a wet FMG Stadium in Waikato.

In an entertaining clash, they again proved too slick for their Pacific counterparts.

Enjoying a comfortable buffer going into the second leg, following their 42-13 win in Auckland last weekend, Samoa only had to ensure they didn’t lose by more than 30 points, to ensure their qualification.

Tonga played their part, but fell short in some key areas, as they will face the Cook Islands next week and can still qualify through the Asia-Pacific route.

Leading 6-3 at halftime, the Samoans came to life after the break to pile on five tries and put themselves in the box seat for a spot in the 2023 RWC Pool D, along with England, Japan, Argentina and a qualifier from the Americas.

[Source: stuff.co.nz]