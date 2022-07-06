Samoa expecting tough Tongan side

The Samoan Rugby side is expecting a tough Tongan outfit when they meet this Saturday in the second round of the Pacific Nations Cup.

Head Coach, Seilala Mapusua says some of the Ikale Tahi players featured alongside his men for Moana Pasifika so they are familiar with how they play.

He says Tonga will be coming out stronger especially after losing to the Flying Fijians in the first Test.

Article continues after advertisement

“We expect Tonga to be really strong. They’ve got some good players in their squad now and they’re well-coached by their coaching staff so we expect a really strong battle.”

Samoa will look to build on their winning performance against Australia A last Saturday.

They play Tonga on Saturday at 12pm followed by the Flying Fijians and Australia A at 3.30pm.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.