Rugby

Samoa 15s and 7s withdraw from international meets 

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 5, 2021 10:43 am
[Source: Facebook]

The Samoan national rugby teams have withdrawn from their scheduled competitions and tours due to the ongoing crisis and border closures. 

This means the Manu Samoa 15s team will not be part of the November Northern Hemisphere tour and the 7s side will not be part of any upcoming HSBC World 7s Series. 

In a statement, Samoa Rugby says the decision was taken in line with the Samoa government’s health Special Travel Advice and restrictions in place. 

Article continues after advertisement

Manu Samoa Head Coach Vaovasamanaia Seilala Mapusua says the decision is disappointing and has been tough for their players, fans and host unions.

However, Samoa has full assistance from World Rugby to find potential short-term competition solutions while redoubling efforts to ensure a strong programme of matches in 2022 and beyond.

 

