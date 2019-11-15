Sam Whitelock eager for cross-hemisphere club clashes

As the rugby fraternity prepares itself for a global alignment on the international scene, All Blacks veteran Sam Whitelock has revealed he would like to see that extended to club rugby.

Following his re-election into power last week, World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont announced his goal to establish the Nations Championship, an annual cross-hemisphere test competition that failed to get off the ground last year.

The concept would see Japan and Fiji join the ten teams from the Rugby Championship and Six Nations in a multi-conference format with promotion and relegation implemented between three separate divisions for lower-tier sides.

Speaking to Newshub, Whitelock, who missed out on the All Blacks’ captaincy role to Sam Cane on Tuesday, said there is interest for a similar model to be introduced at club level.

The 31-year-old’s vision mirrors that of Beaumont’s newly-elected vice-president Bernard Laporte, who last month told Midi Olympique of his desire to start a Club World Cup featuring sides from all around the world.