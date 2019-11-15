Sam Cane is new All Blacks Captain

All Blacks loose forward and Chiefs Captain Sam Cane has been named as the new Captain of the All Blacks.

The news was announced on SKY Sport’s The Breakdown show, with Cane succeeding Kieran Read who retired from the All Blacks after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster says Cane is a natural leader and is delighted to name him as the new captain.

The 28-year-old has played 68 Tests, including 48 starts, since making his debut against Ireland in 2012, aged just 20.