Full Coverage
Sailors prepare for Drua voyage

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 26, 2021 4:50 pm
[Source: Fiji Navy/Facebook]

Ratu Meli Derenalagi, Sorovakatini Tuifagalele and Apisaloma Vota were farewelled this morning by the Republic of the Fiji Navy.

The trio will set sail with the Fijian Drua for next year’s Super Rugby Pacific.

The three sailors will be joined by former Fiji Navy Rugby player Manasa Saulo.

In his farewell speech, RFN Support Commander Marika Vosawale reminded the three sailors that they should continue to be good ambassadors for the Fiji Navy as they embark on professional rugby careers.

The three will depart with the Drua team for their training camp in Australia next week.

A total of 34 Drua players have been named so far with further signings to be announced in the coming weeks.

[Source: Republic of Fiji Navy]

