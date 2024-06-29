Sailada names strong squad for Baby Flying Fijians

Baby Flying Fijians head coach Apisai Sailada has announced a strong lineup for their opening match against South Africa in the World Rugby U20 Championship tomorrow morning.

The front row features Matai Tuisireli, Mosese Armstrong Ravula, and Breyton Legge, with Iliesa Erenavula and Ebenezer Navula in the second row.

Ronald Paul Sharma, Simon Koroiyadi, and Aisea Nawai make up the back row.

Article continues after advertisement

Bogi Kikau and Avakuki Niusaliele form the half-back pairing, while Sikeli Rabitu and Sivanolio Lumelume are the centers.

Wingers Waisea Salabiau and Sikeli Basiyalo, along with fullback Pauliasi Koriobiau, complete the starting lineup.

The bench includes Joshua Uluibau, Anare Cagi, Luke Nasau, Malakai Masi, Nemani Kurucake, Ponipate Tuberi, and Josefa Ubitau, providing strong support.

The Sportsworld Fijian U20 team will face South Africa at 5am tomorrow.

Watch the match live on FBC Sports.