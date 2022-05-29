Saifiti ruled out of Origin One

[Source: News.com.au]

Fiji Bati and Knights prop Daniel Saifiti will not be part of the New South Wales side for Origin One.

The 26-year-old’s chances of being Blues team came to end after he suffered an injury during last night’s 24-16 win over New Zealand based, Warriors.

Saifiti had been looking for a big game to push his Blues claims but played just 23 minutes and made one run for seven metres.

Knights Coach, Adam O’Brien says he is in a leg brace at the moment and they won’t know the extent of the injury until he has a scan.

He adds for Saifiti to come off and not return is not good for them.

The NRL continues today with the Bulldogs taking on the Dragons at 4pm and Eels will face Raiders at 6.50pm.