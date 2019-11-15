Saifiti in doubt for Cowboys clash

The Newcastle Castle Knight are hopeful they won’t face another stint without NSW State of Origin and Fiji Bati forward Daniel Saifiti after he suffered a setback on his knee.

Saifiti limped from the field in the opening half of their 26-24 win over the Sea Eagles and is expected to go for scans early this week.

The 24-year-old was only on return from four weeks on the sideline with a PCL injury, after starting this season in career-best form.

But Knights officials remain hopeful he could still be able to face North Queensland on Sunday.

Meanwhile, round 15 of the NRL starts on Thursday with the Eels taking on the Storm at 9.50pm.

On Friday, the Panthers faces the Sharks at 8pm and this match will air live on FBC Sports.

The second match will see the Dragons meeting the Broncos at 9.55pm.

There will be three games on Saturday starting with the Titans and the Raiders at 5pm before the Roosters meet the Tigers at 7.30pm followed by the Rabbitohs facing the Sea Eagles at 9.35pm.

The West Tigers/ Roosters match will be live on FBC Sports.

Two games will be played on Sunday with the Warriors facing the Bulldogs at 4pm and the Cowboys takes in the Knights at 6.05pm