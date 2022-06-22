Sadrugu to make Bati debut

Taniela Sadrugu. [File Photo]

Former Fiji 7s rep Taniela Sadrugu will make his Vodafone Fiji Bati debut on Saturday against Papua New Guinea Kumuls in the Pacific Test.

Bati Head Coach Joe Rabele has named Sadrugu in the second row with Viliame Kikau.

Sadrugu plays for Townsville Blackhawks in the Queensland Cup.

Sydney Roosters veteran Kevin Naiqama will again captain the Bati in his 20th Test match and he’ll play five-eighth alongside Nautu’a Masima from Wests Magpies.

Panthers powerhouse Kikau has the honour of co-captaining Fiji in his 12th Test match.

Wingers Maika Sivo and Mikaele Ravalawa, centres Semi Valemei and Waqa Blake along with young Panthers fullback Sunia Turuva make up a powerful back five.

Storm prop Tui Kamikamica, Kikau and Joseph Ratuvakacerivalu lead the pack along with Taane Milne at lock while Penioni Tagituimua from the Mounties will be the hooker.

Isaac Lumelume, Pio Seci, Lamar Manuel-Liolevave and Kaylen Miller are also part of the matchday 17 as interchange players.

The reserves are Ralulu Nasoki, Waqasaqa Qiolevu and Mesake Kurukitoga.

The Bati takes on PNG at 9:50pm on Saturday.