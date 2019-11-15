Sadrugu rested, Derenalagi at seven

The Ram Sami Suva side has made a few changes to their lineup which they released on Thursday.

The Suva coaching staff has confirmed that impressive young flanker Taniela Sadrugu and former Fiji 7s rep Elia Canakaivata have been ruled out of today’s top of the table match due to injuries.

Suva Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says the medical team diagnosed the duo and requested they be rested so they can recover.

As a result, Suva Head Coach Sakaraia Labalaba has moved Fiji 7s Co-Captain Meli Derenalagi to open-side flanker while Flimoni Seru who was earlier named on the bench will now start at blindside.

The two new inclusions on the bench are Peni Tuiteci and Koli Tamanitoakula.

Tuifagalele says one of the side’s veteran will be given some game time today.

‘The only new inclusion is one of our old horses in the team he hasn’t played a game this year Watisoni Sevutia the Policeman, he is on the bench.”

Flying Fijians hooker Tevita Ikanivere has been excused from this week’s game to attend a family commitment in the west which is why Lino Vasuinadi is starting at hooker for the Skipper Cup champions.

Suva hosts Nadroga at the ANZ Stadium at 3.30pm today and the match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports.

In other Skipper Cup matches, Lautoka play Naitasiri at Churchill Park at 3pm, Nadi meet Yasawa at Prince Charles Park and Tailevu takes on Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Meanwhile, in the lone Vanua Championship match yesterday, Malolo defeated Navosa 24-21. In the women’s game, Navosa thrashed Malolo 58-5. In the Under-19, Navosa beat Malolo 27-5.

Earlier today, Rewa women’s defeated Northern Bulls 36-20 at Naluwai ground.