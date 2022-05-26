Sadrugu, Masi makes Fiji Bati extended squad

[File Photo]

Olympic gold medalists Taniela Sadrugu and Iosefo Masi have been named in the Vodafone Fiji Bati 50-member extended squad.

These 50 players are hoping to make the final cut for the June Test against the PNG Kumuls and the Rugby League World Cup.

Of this 50, 11 local based players, and Coach Joe Rabele is hoping to finalize the 30-member squad for the June Test in Australia next month.

Rabele says they’re also fortunate to have overseas-based players putting their hands up to be part of this squad.

With the theme, “Kalawa to the New Horizon”, Rabele adds the inclusion of local players reflects their vision to create a pathway for potential players, like those that have been announced in the team.

Team list:

1. Kevin Naiqama

2. Marcelo Montoya

3. Issac Lumelume

4. Vuate Karawalevu

5. Maika Sivo

6. Semi Valemei

7. Vereti Peceli

8. Waqa Blake

9. Taane Milne

10. Mikaele Ravalawa

11. Pio Maisamoa Seci

12. Braydon Wakeham

13. Sitiveni Moceidreke

14. Kurt Donoghoe

15. Ilaitia Moceidreke

16. Joeli Baleilevuka

17. Amenatave Bakabaka

18. Wilson Tabuya

19. Marika Turagaiviu

20. Ethan Robinson

21. Waqasaqa Qiolevu

22. Jason Qareqare

23. Ratu Inoke Vasuturaga

24. Iosefo Masi

25. Mesake Kurikitoga

26. Sunia Turuva

27. Netane Masima

28. Neville Fiu

Forwards:

29. Apisai Koroisau

30. Joe Lovodua

31. Penioni Tagituimua

32. Tariq Sims

33. Viliame Kikau

34. King Vuniyayawa

35. Lamar Manuel Liolevave

36. Jacob Saifiti

37. Daniel Saifiti

38. Korbin Sims

39. Tui Kamikamica

40. Kane Evans

41. Joseph Ratuvakacereivalu

42. Taniela Sadrugu

43. Tikiko Noke

44. Lasarusa Tabu

45. Jason Tigarea

46. William Eyre

47. Penaia Nadakuni

48. Tevita Satae

49. Keylen Miller

50. Maika Serulevu