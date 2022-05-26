Sadrugu, Masi makes Fiji Bati extended squad

[File Photo]
Olympic gold medalists Taniela Sadrugu and Iosefo Masi have been named in the Vodafone Fiji Bati 50-member extended squad.
These 50 players are hoping to make the final cut for the June Test against the PNG Kumuls and the Rugby League World Cup.
Of this 50, 11 local based players, and Coach Joe Rabele is hoping to finalize the 30-member squad for the June Test in Australia next month.
Rabele says they’re also fortunate to have overseas-based players putting their hands up to be part of this squad.
With the theme, “Kalawa to the New Horizon”, Rabele adds the inclusion of local players reflects their vision to create a pathway for potential players, like those that have been announced in the team.
Team list:
1. Kevin Naiqama
2. Marcelo Montoya
3. Issac Lumelume
4. Vuate Karawalevu
5. Maika Sivo
6. Semi Valemei
7. Vereti Peceli
8. Waqa Blake
9. Taane Milne
10. Mikaele Ravalawa
11. Pio Maisamoa Seci
12. Braydon Wakeham
13. Sitiveni Moceidreke
14. Kurt Donoghoe
15. Ilaitia Moceidreke
16. Joeli Baleilevuka
17. Amenatave Bakabaka
18. Wilson Tabuya
19. Marika Turagaiviu
20. Ethan Robinson
21. Waqasaqa Qiolevu
22. Jason Qareqare
23. Ratu Inoke Vasuturaga
24. Iosefo Masi
25. Mesake Kurikitoga
26. Sunia Turuva
27. Netane Masima
28. Neville Fiu
Forwards:
29. Apisai Koroisau
30. Joe Lovodua
31. Penioni Tagituimua
32. Tariq Sims
33. Viliame Kikau
34. King Vuniyayawa
35. Lamar Manuel Liolevave
36. Jacob Saifiti
37. Daniel Saifiti
38. Korbin Sims
39. Tui Kamikamica
40. Kane Evans
41. Joseph Ratuvakacereivalu
42. Taniela Sadrugu
43. Tikiko Noke
44. Lasarusa Tabu
45. Jason Tigarea
46. William Eyre
47. Penaia Nadakuni
48. Tevita Satae
49. Keylen Miller
50. Maika Serulevu