Sadrugu expects tough Naitasiri outfit

With only three rounds remaining in the Skipper Cup competition, the Ram Sami Suva side is anticipating tough battles as they continue to lead the points table.

Facing rivals Naitasiri in round 12 this week, young flanker Taniela Sadrugu says they expect the competition to be more intense.

He says teams will battle for the top six spots to remain in the competition next season

The 20-year-old adds the capital side will need to go all out against Naitasiri on Saturday.

“We are expecting some tough competition from our opponents Naitasiri because we are leading the points table and we will work very hard and train very hard.”

Suva takes on Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park this weekend with Nadroga battling Nadi at Lawaqa Park, Lautoka meets Namosi at Churchill Park and Yasawa to face Tailevu at Prince Charles Park.

Meanwhile, the Vodafone Vanua Championship semifinal is also confirmed for this week.

Northland hosts Ba at Ratu Cakobau Park and Nanukuloa takes on Rewa at Garvey Park in Tavua.