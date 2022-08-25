Sadrugu earns promotion

The 24-year-old joined the club on a one-year Train and Replacement deal prior to the 2022 pre-season with limited rugby league experience. [File Photo]

Former Fiji 7s rep Taniela Sadrugu will join the Queensland Toyota Cowboys Top 30 squad, agreeing to a one-year contract extension.

The 24-year-old joined the club on a one-year Train and Replacement deal prior to the 2022 pre-season with limited rugby league experience.

Sadrugu came in as a forward and then switched to centre shortly after.

Article continues after advertisement

He has had a standout season in the Queensland Cup for the Townsville Blackhawks, with 14 appearances, registering 44 offloads.

Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck says Sadrugu’s work ethic at training and his performances on the field has impressed them.