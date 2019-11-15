Sadrugu and Derenalagi are the flankers for Suva

Impressive young Ram Sami Suva flanker Taniela Sadrugu is back for their Skipper Cup clash with Namosi tomorrow.

The Wailevu, Macuata youngster missed last week’s loss to Lautoka. Suva has named a good loose forward trio of Sadrugu as openside flanker, Fiji 7s captain Meli Derenalagi at blindside and James Brown at number eight.

Flying Fijians hooker Tevita Ikanivere teams up with Manasa Saulo and Mateo Qolisese upfront while Filimone Seru and Manoa Tamaya are the locks. Leone Nawai is back in the number nine jersey with Jone Manu at flyhalf.

The Suva midfield will have Serupepeli Vularika and captain John Stewart while Keponi Paul and Misaele Petero are the wingers.

Setareki Raoba will be at fullback.

Suva Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says both Suva and Namosi will out for comeback after both teams lost their matches last week.

“I think it is a clash of two wounded animals this weekend and we are coming back now. And we are trying to better in the forwards and also be better in our backline attack and that is the strategy that we are looking at. We have a very good set of forward and I know Namosi will be fielding in a strong team too.”

Suva meets Namosi at the ANZ Stadium at 2pm and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

In other round seven games, Tailevu plays Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori while Naitasiri battles Yasawa at Nadovu Park in Lautoka and Lautoka hosts Nadroga at Churchill Park on Saturday at 3pm.