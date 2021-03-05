RWC postponement a blessing for Olympics preparation

The postponement of Rugby World Cup 2021 is an advantage for the national men’s and women’s 7s preparations for the Olympic Games.

World Rugby postponed the tournament to next year which means the Fijiana 15s will have to wait a little longer for their World Cup debut.

However, the Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says the postponement may be disappointing but in a way, it’s a blessing in disguise.

‘Our main focus now will be on the preparations of our two teams to the Olympics and it allows the Fijiana coaches and management team to plan and prepare better’.

O’Connor adds World Rugby’s decision to postpone the World Cup was expected due to the continued impact and insurmountable uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dates for the postponed tournament to be held in Auckland and Whangarei will be announced shortly following consultation with key tournament stakeholders.