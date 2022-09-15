RWC 7s celebration tomorrow

The victory celebrations for the Rugby World Cup Sevens win by the Fiji 7s side will be held in Suva tomorrow.

Fiji Rugby Chairman Commodore Humphrey Tawake says the celebration will take place in the Capital City.

Commodore Tawake said after arriving in the country yesterday the players are currently spending time with their families and will gather again tomorrow morning in preparation for the march.

He also thanked the Fijian Government for their consideration and confirmed that part of this celebration will be a march from Flea Mark at 10.30am to HFC Bank Stadium where the Fijian 7s Coaches, Management, and players will be greeted and traditionally welcomed with the Melrose Cup by the President Ratu WiliameKatonivere.