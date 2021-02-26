Rural and Maritime outreach program for FNRL

The Fiji National Rugby League is strengthening its outreach to rural and maritime islands.

After the launch of the development programme, Acting Chief Executive, Don Natabe, says the association is taking a leap to help grow the sport.

Natabe adds this is the FNRL’s four-year strategic plan for maritime and rural regions along with other improvements to be seen in due time.

Article continues after advertisement

“You can look forward to a quantum leap in our participation numbers in the regional community program, schools competition and festival and national youth and senior competitions.”

The 7 development programs that was launched last week focuses on key aspects that the association will need to work on for the growth of the sport.

The seven programs include Life Skills training, league of legends academy system, rising league champions, community upskilling, league trainer’s accreditation and education, rugby league clubs foundation and improving the lives of women through rugby league.