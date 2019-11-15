Ruggers should play with passion: Sanday

Ruggers of today are merely going for the money instead of chasing their passion for the game of rugby.

This is the concern raised by former Flying Fijians lock forward John Sanday while sharing his insight on the evolution of rugby over the years.

The veteran says while the sport will go through major changes in years to come, it is important for players not to lose the true meaning of the game.

“The glory, tours and tensions you get is one part of it but the bigger part of it is really the sacrifice that you put in. It’s a lot of hard work.”

Sanday says coming from a humble and poor background he had to make use of the only talent he had and that is to play rugby.