Rugby revival for Nausori village with 10s tournament

Nausori village has nurtured some of the prominent names in rugby in the past.

Now they’re hoping to return to those glory days, with the introduction of the Nausori Super 5 Rugby 10s tournament.

The village has produced former national reps like Lepani Tagicakibau, Ilaitia Tuisese, and Nemani Cavuilati.

One of the five teams is Nailagobokola and its Manager Joseva Drauna says the sole aim of the tournament is to revive rugby at Nausori village.

“To try and bring back the past glories and to show the guys where Nausori has been before. We have produced some well-known rugby players the past couple of decades and we seem to have dropped off somewhere in the last early 90s.”

Nailagobokola is a favorite for the tournament and they have Olympian Samisoni Viriviri’s brother, Waisea, who says they are opting to go in as underdogs.

“The fitness level, most of us are up to par with the fitness level and we hope for the best coming in this Saturday.”

A total of five men’s teams made up of the five clans from Nausori village will be competing on Saturday at the Ratu Cakobau Park.

You can watch the delayed coverage of the Nausori Super 5 Rugby 10s on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.