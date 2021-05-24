Rugby players encouraged to work hard

Players need to change their mindset if they wish to go further in their rugby careers.

These were the words of Fiji Rugby chief executive John O’Connor as they gear up for the new rugby season.

O’Connor says next year, the coaches of the Fijian Drua, Flying Fijians and 7s sides will be present at local tournaments to monitor and select players.

He says there are plenty of opportunities for aspiring local players but it starts with their attitude towards how bad they want it.

“Those players who are aspiring to become a flying Fijian or to join the Drua or join the 7s team I think the players really need to change their mindset, we got the professional franchise which is the Drua it offers professional contracts but it starts with the player thinking, changing his attitude”

The Super 7s Series will be held from the 6th to 8th of January at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, followed by the Skipper Cup on the 19th of March.

The Fijian Drua gets its Super Rugby debut on the 18th of February against the Warratahs. The venue for this match is yet to be confirmed.

The HSBC World 7s series also kicks off on the 21st of January in Malaga, Spain.