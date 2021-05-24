Rugby legacy continues for family

Hard work, dedication, and perseverance have helped Rusiate Nasove develop his game since 2014, and secure a rugby contract with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

His father Jone Nasavuilagi says Nasove was doing well in school, but he always knew his son was a sports fanatic and would one day represent Fiji at big rugby tournaments.

Having being raised in this humble setting at Waicoba in Nadroga, Nasove was committed to rugby which was recognized back in his high school days.

Nasavuilagi says rugby is not new to the family, as Nasove is following his older brother Uwa Tawalo and cousin Peceli Yato who have made it to the international stage.

“My younger brother is the father of Peceli Yato. We used to tell our boys if they don’t excel academically then they have to fully utilize their talent. We can now see that they have achieved their dreams, progressed, and improved their standard of living. I would say that without rugby, we wouldn’t be living in these big houses.”

Nasove started his rugby journey in 2014 playing district club rugby.

He joined the Nadroga Under-20 team in the 2015-2016 season before representing Malolo rugby from 2016 to 2017.

Nasavuilagi says his son also made a few overseas tours before joining the main Nadroga Provincial team and eventually the Fijian Drua.

